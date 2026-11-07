Tshabangu Announces Political Truce in Vic. Falls, Bulawayo Councils

Opposition leader Sengezo Tshabangu says political tensions within the Victoria Falls and Bulawayo city councils have been resolved following engagements with Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe.

In a memorandum dated 6 November 2026 and addressed to mayors, local board chairpersons and councillors, Tshabangu said the engagements were aimed at stabilising local authorities and improving service delivery.

He said the latest discussions followed a bipartisan meeting held in Bulawayo last week and further talks with Garwe on the sidelines of the groundbreaking ceremony for the Victoria Falls City Council Multi-Purpose Commercial Civic Centre.

Tshabangu said a political truce had been reached among stakeholders in Victoria Falls following mediation involving Zanu PF provincial and district leadership.

“I am pleased to report that the political environment within the Victoria Falls City Council has been fully stabilised,” he said.

He added that the stakeholders had committed themselves to consensus-building and cooperation in the running of the local authority.

In Bulawayo, Tshabangu said his party’s secretary for Local Government, Nqobizitha Mlilo had held discussions with Mayor David Coltart to address tensions between the mayor, the opposition party and the ministry.

He said the disagreements had been resolved, with all parties agreeing to focus on the city’s operational responsibilities.

“Minister Garwe, our councillors, and the Bulawayo civic leadership have confirmed a vastly improved, collaborative working environment entirely focused on the city’s operational mandates. The issue is closed,” Tshabangu said.

The opposition leader also called on local authorities to depoliticise Operation Chenesa, saying the clean-up initiative should focus on public health, environmental cleanliness and restoring order rather than advancing political interests.

He said mayors and councillors should ensure the programme was implemented while taking into account the economic circumstances and dignity of residents.

“During our deliberations, Minister Garwe strongly emphasised the necessity of completely depoliticising Operation Chenesa,” he said.

“It was unanimously agreed that this operation must not be used to score election-minded political points. This operation is strictly a matter of restoring order, public health, and environmental cleanliness.”

On the welfare of councillors, Tshabangu said the Treasury and the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works were reviewing compensation arrangements for local government officials.

He directed the Local Government Caucus, led by Alderman Mayor Kudakwashe Chigumo, to prepare a position paper outlining a sustainable living wage and non-monetary benefits for councillors.

The document is expected to be submitted to Mlilo for presentation to Garwe.

Tshabangu further argued that Constitutional Amendment Act No. 3 of 2026 had created an opportunity for local authorities to concentrate on development and service delivery without being distracted by prolonged electoral contests.

He urged councillors to demonstrate accountability and transparency, saying residents should judge their leaders by the quality of services delivered.

“The era of political peacocking is over; we are now in the era of performance,” he said.

He added that local authorities should acknowledge their challenges and failures rather than claim easy victories.

“Your mandate is singularly clear, measurable, uninterrupted, high-quality service delivery for our people,” Tshabangu said.

The engagements come amid ongoing calls for improved cooperation between central government and local authorities, particularly over urban service delivery, public health, infrastructure development and the management of local government affairs.