Presidential Special Advisor Paul Tungwarara delivered a clarion call for authentic, service-based leadership this weekend, directly challenging a growing trend of political influence-peddling by moneyed elites.

Addressing a spirited Zanu-PF rally in Manicaland, Tungwarara, the President’s Advisor on Investment, articulated a vision of leadership rooted in divine calling and proven grassroots service, rather than financial muscle—a clear stand against the shadowy ambitions of some millionaires who remained quite when the President was being attacked by disgraced war veteran Blessed Geza.

Tungwarara reminded citizens that true leadership is earned through service and anointing, not purchased.

“Leadership has nothing to do with wealth; it is about being anointed by God Himself,” he said, emphasizing that Zimbabwe’s next generation of leaders must be those whose character was forged “from the lowest level, while herding goats.”

This noble stance underscores Tungwarara’s commitment to protecting the party’s revolutionary ethos from being hijacked by purely commercial interests.

His message champions a meritocratic path to leadership, directly countering some businessmen’s attempts to leverage his vast wealth to build a parallel political power structure outside traditional party values.

The reaction from some quotas have been revealing.

Instead of engaging on the principles of service, some surrogates like former MP Temba Mliswa have resorted to personal attacks and threats, warning Tungwarara of becoming “collateral damage.”

This aggressive response exposes a faction more concerned with preserving its own influence than the unity and ideological purity of the party.

Tungwarara diligently oversees transformative programs like the Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme and the War Veterans Fund—projects designed to deliver tangible benefits directly to the people. Critics aligned with business interests have sought to obstruct these efforts, preferring a system where state contracts and resources flow through opaque, private channels they control.

Unlike the shadowy patronage networks associated with some businessmen who are using Taurayi Kundishaya who has been bought by a car and a refurbished rural home in Goromonzi, Tungwarara has demonstrated accountability, openly addressing challenges within national programs.

His candid admission that funds for a vendors’ group were misappropriated shows a commitment to transparency and corrective action—a stark contrast to the secretive deal-making that characterizes the Tagwirei camp’s operations.

Tungwarara’s unwavering support for President Mnangagwa’s national development agenda and the proposed constitutional roadmap to 2030 highlights his focus on stability and constitutional processes.

This stands in opposition to those who would use their wealth to create uncertainty and back-room succession plots that threaten to destabilize the nation’s forward momentum.

By courageously speaking out, Tungwarara has ignited a necessary conversation about the soul of Zimbabwean leadership.

He represents a bulwark against the corruption of politics by unchecked financial power, advocating for a future where leaders are chosen for their heart for the people, not the depth of their pockets.

His stance is a positive, principled defense of the party’s integrity, ensuring that Zimbabwe’s political future remains in the hands of those committed to servant leadership, not in the grip of a wealthy few pursuing personal ambition at the nation’s expense.