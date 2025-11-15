Turning the Taps of Change as Mukumbura Embraces Clean Water Revolution

For the people of Ward 3 Gomo area in Mukumbura, Mashonaland Central the sound of running water is more than just a convenience it is the sound of life, health and renewed hope.

Thanks to the Chisodza piped water project implemented by Welthungerhilfe (WHH) in partnership with the government, the once drought stricken and water deprived community is now thriving.

The project, which uses a solar-powered pumping system to draw groundwater into a network of storage tanks and tap points has brought clean, safe and easily accessible water to hundreds of villagers.

For the villagers, the development marks the end of decades of hardship caused by unreliable and unsafe water sources.

Before the arrival of the piped system, villagers relied on shallow wells in Mukumbura river which was not only several kilometres away but also a source of livestock and contaminated by runoff.

Women would wake up before dawn to fetch water in buckets and sometimes queuing for hours a task that consumed much of their day leaving little time for family and rest.

“Women would walk long distances to fetch water and it was a burden to people with disabilities. We are excited that the project has brought relief to our community. It has also helped in soil conservation given that we used to have gardens on the river bank.

“It’s now a thing of the past thanks to WHH we now have a proper garden which is giving us the much-needed nutrition. Malnutrition is now a thing of the past, we now have safe water and healthy food,” said Shake Kapeza a village head.

Today, the long treks and queues no longer exist as clean water now flows from taps strategically fitted throughout the village reducing the physical burden on women and improving community hygiene.

“This project has brought dignity to our lives. It has also helped the local primary school where teachers transferred to other schools because of the water challenges. Since the beginning of the project the school has been working well. We are also now spending more time on productive work like gardening and our children go to school clean and on time.” said Judith Chimukombe a villager

Another villager, Tarisai Chirozva hailed the project as a milestone in rural development.

“We have seen a big difference, cases of domestic violence have gone down and families are starting small gardens and poultry projects. The water is giving us more than just health but it is creating opportunities.” Chirozva said.

WHH which has implemented similar projects across Mt Darwin says the Chisodza initiative aligns with its mission to promote sustainable and environmentally friendly water solutions.

The benefits of the project extend far beyond water access as gardens around homesteads now flourish with vegetables providing both nutrition and income for families.

“This water project has changed everything. We can now dream bigger, the garden is there and we hope for better crops, and a stronger community,” said Kapeza

For the villagers, what began as a development project has become a symbol of hope and resilience.

The partnership between Welthungerhilfe and the local community has shown that with collaboration even the most remote villages can achieve lasting change.

As the sun sets over Mukumbura, the sight of women drawing water from a flowing tap serves as a simple yet powerful reminder that clean water does not just quench thirst but transforms lives.