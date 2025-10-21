Two Killed, 19 Injured After Bus Collides With Cow and Hilux on Gweru–Zvishavane Road

Two people were killed and 19 others injured in a horrific road traffic accident involving a bus and a Toyota Hilux along the Gweru–Zvishavane Road on Saturday night, police have confirmed.

According to Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the accident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday at the 10-kilometre peg along the busy highway.

“A Zhongtong bus carrying 45 passengers hit a cow, resulting in the bus encroaching onto the oncoming lane. Subsequently, the bus was involved in a head-on collision with a Toyota Hilux vehicle with two occupants,” said Commissioner Nyathi.

The collision left two people dead on the spot while 19 passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Police said the bodies of the deceased were taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured were admitted at the same hospital for treatment.