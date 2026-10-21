Two Suspected Robbers Arrested After Deadly Bulawayo Shootout

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has arrested two suspected robbers following a shootout in Bulawayo that left their alleged accomplice dead.

Austin Nkomazana (23) and Nkosikhona Ndlovu (23) were arrested during the operation in Norwood while their alleged accomplice, Average Ndlovu also 23 known as SaAaron, died after being shot, police said.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the suspects were being investigated in connection with five robbery cases reported in Umguza on 18 and 19 October.

In one of the incidents, which allegedly occurred at about 03:45 on 19 October, the suspects attacked a woman and her three children at their home while armed with machetes, axes and knives.

“They allegedly stole US$2,000 in cash and valuables worth US$2,460,” Nyathi said.

In a separate incident at about 01:44 on the same day, the suspects allegedly broke into a man’s house and stole US$300 and other valuables before fleeing in his Honda Fit vehicle.

“The vehicle was later abandoned after being involved in a road accident,” Nyathi said.

Police officers, assisted by a canine unit, later tracked the suspects to a bushy area near Plot 30 in Norwood.

Nyathi said the suspects allegedly attempted to attack and disarm the officers during the operation.

“The officers fired warning shots, but the suspects continued advancing towards them, prompting the police to open fire,” he said.

Average Ndlovu sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead on admission.

The other two suspects were subsequently arrested.

Police warned criminal gangs and individuals involved in violent offences that attacks on officers carrying out their duties would not be tolerated.

“Any attempt to attack police officers will be met with a lawful and proportionate response in accordance with the law,” Nyathi said.