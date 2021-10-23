UK Music Festival Chabvondoka Returns, Announces Donel Mangena As Headline Act

A one-day festival, celebrating the best of Zimbabwean music will return at the end of October in Peterborough, with The Voice UK finalist, Donel Mangena headlining the event.

Chabvondoka, now in its second year, is a celebration of music, arts and culture and UK-based Zimbabwean artists billed to perform include Qounfuzed, Xavier, Shanky and Leonard Mapfumo and will focus on supporting the recovery of the local community and freelance economy.

The annual family-friendly event, sponsored by Diaspora Insurance and WorldRemit, will take place on 30 October at New Theatre Peterborough.

Donel captivated the nation when he first appeared on The Voice at 16, coached by Will.i.am. He went on to perform at Queen Elizabeth II’s 92nd birthday at The Royal Albert Hall in 2018. Shortly after, he released his debut single, ‘Bang Like A Drum’ featuring rapper Swarmz.

Meanwhile, popular group, Sungura Magic are part of a lineup that will also feature Ngoni Kambarami, Zizoe Pamyk, Probeatz and DJ Mel. Tsungai Tsikirai, Mathias Julius, Hardwest Music, Ver$a, ZimChild, DJ Firelox, DJ Principal, DJ Teechokks and Edith Weutonga are scheduled to perform.

Last year saw hundreds of festivals and live music events cancelled after a series of lockdowns were imposed in the UK in March 2020 and the organisers have said that this year’s event is a chance to experience live entertainment.

Taku Manatsa, executive producer and music director at Stellah Entertainment said: “There has never been a more opportune time to bring people together again.

“We have a really exciting lineup, including the talented Donel Mangena, and our focus on local artists will allow everyone to experience and rediscover what our African musicians have to offer.

“Last year was a challenging time for all of us and now, we get to reconnect and celebrate music, art and community spirit, in person.”

Manatsa said the team are working hard to ensure that the event complies with the most up to date guidance on COVID-19 safety.

“We’re hoping that this year’s live event will set the tone for what is to come over the next couple of years and we’ve teamed up with Diaspora Insurance and Worldremit to give our audience a show to remember in a safe environment.”

The festival will include a free workshop for people interested in learning how to play an instrument, including a guide and tips on writing music.

Attendees have been encouraged to take a lateral flow or PCR test before the festival if they have not received their vaccine jab.

Organisers are also advising those who feel unwell or experience Covid-19 related symptoms on or before the day to stay at home and isolate.

Tickets are available at www.newtheatre-peterborough.com and can be purchased at the door on the day. For more information contact 07855340649.