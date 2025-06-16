Vic. Falls Rallies Against Plastic Pollution in Belated World Environment Day Observance

By Rukudzo Gota

Victoria Falls became a platform for urgent environmental advocacy recently as government officials, environmentalists and members of the public gathered to mark a belated World Environment Day at Chamabondo Primary School.

The event, held under the theme “Fighting Against Plastic Pollution,” comes at a critical time as the country prepares to host the 15th Conference of the Parties (COP15) on the Convention on Wetlands next month.

Speaking on behalf of Environment Minister Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, the Ministry’s Director for Environment and Natural Resources, Edward Samuriwo, said plastic waste remains a growing threat to ecosystems and communities.

“The time to unite and act against plastic pollution is now or never,” Dr Ndlovu said in a statement read on her behalf.

She pledged stronger environmental policy enforcement, highlighting initiatives such as promoting a circular economy, curbing single-use plastics, and investing in recycling technologies.

Zimbabwe generates roughly 300,000 tonnes of plastic waste annually—nearly 18 percent of its total waste output—mirroring global concerns.

An estimated 11 million tonnes of plastic end up in aquatic systems each year, threatening biodiversity and human livelihoods.

Amukela Sidanke, Environmental Education and Publicity Manager at the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) said the celebration aligns with the country’s preparations for COP15.

“Plastic waste has a direct impact on wetlands, obstructing water flow and damaging flora and fauna,” she noted.

Wetlands are vital for biodiversity, water security, and local economies, yet increasingly choked by plastic debris.

Dr Ndlovu stressed community involvement as central to the solution: “Plastic pollution is a serious threat, but it is not too late to tackle these challenges.”

The commemorations began with a five-kilometre march through Victoria Falls followed by exhibitions from government departments, local businesses and conservation groups.

Funded by UNICEF, the event served as both a celebration and a call to action.

Dr Ndlovu urged citizens to take small but impactful steps: “Simple actions, multiplied across the nation, can have a profound impact.”