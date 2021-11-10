Waverly’s Daughter Claims Being Harassed By Police

Waverly Blankets founder Victor Cohen’s daughter Amanda Cohen-Berkowitz has written to the Commissioner-General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) claiming that members of the force have been assisting the founder’s nephew Aron Vico to harass her.

Together with her sister Belynda Halfon, Cohen is currently embroiled in an inheritance wrangle with Vico, his mother Debra Vico who have allegedly taken control of the late businessman’s empire and are accused of sidelining them.

In a letter copied to several departments of the ZRP and Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) chairperson Justice Loice Matanda Moyo, Berkowitz says Vico with the aid of police officers has managed to block reported cases.

“Vico has also managed to block our very real cases at ZRP/CCD. Our cases include forgeries, fraudulent company documents, theft of company money, illegal dealings, theft of shareholders money and rights. None of these bona fide cases has ever made it to court as Vico has seen to it that they are stalled. Yet, I am charged with fake charges and whisked to Magistrates Court for perjury for stating that I am a subscriber to Waverley Plastics shares.

“A case which has featured many postponements. I have only just now started to testify and I have been there 33 times so far. Now another trumped-up vindictive and malicious charge at Braeside for Assault and Disorderly Conduct. I deny that I assaulted Vico, threatened him or acted violently towards him. I screamed at him after he was extremely rude to me,” wrote Berkowitz

She claims Vico stole their inheritance and all companies that belonged to their father.

“Vico does not own these companies he is actually employed there as a manager and from I saw he is doing an abysmal job. He is a thief. He has stolen all our inheritance and all of our companies. Can it be a crime in Zimbabwe to shout at an employee who has stolen all your money? If this is the case the courts would be full of such baseless cases.

“I also called Vico a gay boy. Many people have made mention of this through the years, even my own father told me and he was very disappointed in Vico. Vico just intends to harass and intimidate me and to make us waste our time on vexatious pathetic cases with no merit at law.” she said.

She added “Must we waste our time and resources whilst ZRP is being used a tool of terrorism against real shareholders, directors and heirs. It saddens me so and so I so pray that the wheels of

Justice can start to turn the right way.”