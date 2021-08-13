Well Wisher Rescues Goromonzi Woman Who Wanted To Sell Her Pregnancy

Tapiwa Murima, Goromonzi Ward 4 Councilor has clarified the situation surrounding a woman in his area who wanted to sell her pregnancy in order to save her baby and her family.

He explained that the woman in question made the decision to sell her pregnancy after losing her goods to police officers who were confiscating merchandise from all vendors in the area.

She and her family relied on that particular small business for survival, so she couldn’t afford to make any preparations for her delivery.

However, an unmentioned well-wisher has come to her aid and has offered to pay all the necessary bills on her behalf.

Watch the video below for more details:

You can listen to the audio on Sound Cloud on the link below: