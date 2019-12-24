Winky D Names New Album, Njema

Zimdancehall king Wallace Chirumiko popularly known buy his legion of fans as Wink D, has already dropped a hint on the title of his next new 12th album set to be launched next week Tuesday, December 31 at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

Sometime this month, the Ninja president announced that he will be dropping a new album at the end of the year and went on to ask his faithful fans to coin a name for the upcoming project.

However, early in the morning today, Winky D, dropped a hint on the name of the new album on a snippet in which he featured announcing the name of the new project.

Winky said he had received overwhelming proposals from the fans but he had decided to name the new album, Njema.

“Thank you my fans for the suggestions on the name of the new album, so many names came up, other were saying you have chains on your cover let’s call it Gaffa Chain while others suggested that it be be called Chain.

“But as the Gaffa president I have suggested that the album be called Njema,” said Winky D

Njema will be released on Tuesday next week. Tickets can be purchased on OWNAI, Econet short-code *905#