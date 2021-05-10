‘Yawning Treatment Gap For Mental Health In Zim’

Health experts have bemoaned the yawning treatment gap for mental health in Zimbabwe which they say has been worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement to mark the Mental health week, Summit Care Trust Mental Health Advocate and Officer, Tanatswa Chikaura said they are aiming to play a pivotal role in getting key stakeholders including government, media and community, to put their shoulder to the wheel in the fight to put mental health to the fore.

“In our calendar of events throughout the week, will be broadcasting a discussion about the stakeholders’ roles in mental health conversations. The commemorations will also highlight how mental well-being affects livelihoods, human rights, governance and advocacy and sexual and reproductive health rights. We have lined up psychologists, lawyers, media personnel, teachers, medical doctors, parents and young people and adolescents to came and share their experiences on Mental Health,” Chikaura said.

Chikaura said mental health is prevalent in all sectors of societies and communities but often goes unattended.

“The event will bring together community organisations that are fighting to have Mental Health recognized in our country, inspiring a united vision of a person’s right to dignity and right to care. It will also bring to the fore personal experiences of mental health challenges with individuals openly sharing their experiences and in the end acquire information on how best they can be assisted for sustainable solutions,” said Chikaura.

She added that in 2017, a “Doctors Without Borders” Article stated that Zimbabwe has 20 registered Clinical Psychologists and 9 mental health institutions.

With a population of over 14 million this means that majority of the Zimbabwean citizens do not have access to mental health facilities.

Chikaura said another point of major concern is that the majority of Zimbabweans cannot afford mental help therapy and in some instances the institutions that offer therapy are not accessible to the ordinary people.