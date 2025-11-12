Young Entrepreneur Opens Drug Rehabilitation Centre to Transform Lives

Youthful entrepreneur, Jonathan Muchengeti, has established a new drug rehabilitation centre, Restore Life Rehabilitation, aimed at offering hope and healing to people struggling with substance abuse.

Located at Number 70 Piers Road in Borrowdale, Harare, the facility will accommodate up to 20 patients and employs about 30 staff members, including counsellors, nurses, and social workers.

Speaking during the official launch of the centre, Muchengeti said the idea to start the rehabilitation facility was inspired by a personal encounter that changed his perspective on the challenges faced by youths affected by drug and substance abuse.

“It all began when I met a homeless teenager at a traffic light. I used to see him regularly and one day decided to help,” Muchengeti said. “I took him in, provided shelter, and worked with professionals to help him recover. Seeing his transformation motivated me to create a structured space that could offer the same support to many others.”

Muchengeti said he converted his own residence into the facility after witnessing the effectiveness of rehabilitation and the growing need for professional intervention in tackling drug and substance abuse among youths.

“This centre is more than a business to me — it’s a mission. Every recovering youth represents a future restored, a family healed, and a community strengthened,” he added.

During a tour of the facility, Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training Minister Tino Machakaire commended Muchengeti for his visionary initiative, describing it as a “shining example” of youth-led solutions to one of the country’s most pressing social issues.

“What Jonathan has done here is truly inspiring,” Minister Machakaire said. “At a time when many young people are struggling with substance abuse, he has chosen to be part of the solution. This is the kind of innovation and compassion we want to see among our youths.”

The minister also announced that the government would support Muchengeti’s expansion efforts by offering him a property in Marondera to establish another rehabilitation centre.

“We are happy to provide him with a facility in Marondera so that more lives can be touched. This is only the beginning, and we hope to see Restore Life Rehabilitation grow across all provinces,” Machakaire said.

Muchengeti expressed gratitude for the government’s support, pledging to continue expanding his efforts nationwide.

“Our goal is to make rehabilitation accessible to every community,” he said. “No one should be written off because of addiction — recovery is possible with the right environment and support.”

Restore Life Rehabilitation is now open to clients and aims to provide counselling, detox programs, skills training, and community reintegration support for recovering individuals.