Young Zimbabwean Artists Turn to Arts to Fight Gender-Based Violence

Young Zimbabwean artists are using music, poetry, dance and drama to challenge gender-based violence (GBV) as a youth-led campaign seeks to change harmful social attitudes and encourage communities to speak out against abuse.

The initiative brought together young people from Hopley and Epworth, artists, community members and other stakeholders yesterday for Art Against GBV: Talent Unleashed, organised by Restless Development Zimbabwe under its #Click4ChangeToEndGBV campaign.

The programme uses creative expression to highlight the impact of GBV, promote gender equality and encourage survivors to seek support.

Through performances, young artists are challenging victim-blaming, harmful stereotypes and violence, while using their talents to encourage conversations around abuse and the importance of reporting it.

Restless Development Zimbabwe Advocacy and Innovation Circle member Tanatswa Mukundu, who is volunteering with the Ministry of Women Affairs, said 450 young people were receiving free arts training across different districts to help amplify anti-GBV messages, particularly on digital platforms.

“We have 450 people who are being trained in arts in different districts for free so that they can use those skills to spread the campaign against gender-based violence online,” said Mukundu.

She said social media had become an influential platform for shaping public attitudes, making it important to equip young people with creative skills to promote positive behaviour and challenge abuse.

Tanatswa Mushaurwa, a participant from Hopley, said the programme had given him the knowledge and confidence to educate others about GBV and available support services.

“The programme has helped me understand GBV issues and where people can go when they are abused. I have also shared the information with my friends and community and gained the confidence to stand up and speak to people who need help,” he said.

Mercy Dzingirai, a participant from Epworth, said she joined the initiative after coming across the campaign online.

She said the programme had enabled her to engage other women, particularly those experiencing abuse, and encourage them to seek assistance.

“Some women are living in violence, so they need someone who can talk to them,” she said.

The #Click4ChangeToEndGBV campaign seeks to mobilise young people to challenge gender-based violence through digital activism and community-led initiatives.

It also aims to increase awareness of reporting channels and support services available to survivors.

Launched in September 2026, the youth-centred campaign is led by Restless Development Zimbabwe with support from UN Women, the European Union and the Embassy of Switzerland.

The initiative aims to reach at least 150,000 people through online and offline activities.