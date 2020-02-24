ZACC Admits Incapacitation To Fight Cartels

MUTARE– Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has called for collaborative efforts to curb the operations of corrupt cartels.

ZACC spokesperson, Commissioner John Makamure made these remarks at the launch of a preliminary National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) document in Mutare last week.

The National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) is intended to serve as a guide for Government, the business sector and civil society organisations, to help coordinate and support their efforts to curb corruption.

“Yes, cartels do exist that frustrate the fight against corruption, ZACC and ZRP on their own will not be able to dislodge those cartels without the involvement of all stakeholders. This fight against corruption without stakeholder involvement is a futile effort because of its complex nature,” said Makamure.

He said the commission will also focus on improving research to develop comprehensive strategy and advice to government on how to improve its systems and processes.

“We plan that after the launch of the NACS, we will focus on implementation where stakeholders will sign a pact of commitment to work with other stakeholders in fighting the scourge especially for stakeholders in the steering committee.

“To ensure implementation we have a very robust monitoring and evaluation system, with a steering committee that is representative of various stakeholders to guide the operations of ZACC.

“We are strengthening the area of research because we have a constitutional mandate to advise government on how to stop corruption and how to enhance integrity and preserving the proper conduct in government, work so we can advise government without research.

“Public Finance Management breeds a lot of corruption, we are putting together a team of researchers to look into this, we are also looking into public procurement because it also has a loophole that can be used by unscrupulous elements,” said Makamure.

Dr Onismus Nyaude head of the ZACC Research and Knowledge Management unit called for the support of civic society organization, the media and stakeholders as public control and independent monitors of the strategy.

He said every action undertaken by the commission under the strategy will have key indicators and deliverables with specific actions and stakeholders responsible to ensure that the full implementation of the strategy.

“The effectiveness of this strategy will need support from the civic society and the media, we need investigative journalism which is not only rumor mongering so the media is important in public control and independent monitoring of the strategy.

“Whatever that we are given within the context of the strategy with need commitment to deal with it because this commitment becomes an inbuilt strength to fight against corruption.

“We have for an example for every action we have indicators, outcomes, source verification, responsible stakeholders, resources and a time frame on the action as a best practice monitoring plan to ensure robust implementation,” said Dr Nyaude.