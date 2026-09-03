Zanu PF Official Faces Rape Charges

A principal officer at the ZANU-PF Headquarters in Harare has appeared in court for allegedly raping his 22-year-old stepdaughter.

​Kefas Maunganidze appeared before Harare Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa and was granted US$500 bail.

​State prosecutor Lawrence Gangaridza alleges that on August 27, 2026, at around 7:00 PM, the complainant was relaxing on a bed in her mother’s bedroom when the accused entered while talking on his phone.

After a lengthy phone conversation, Maunganidze began shouting at the complainant about her sister’s graduation. The complainant remained silent.

​He then allegedly strangled her with one hand while pulling down her tracksuit bottoms with the other, pinning her face-up on the bed. The court heard that he then sexually assaulted her without her consent.

​Afterward, the complainant informed her sister while bathing in the bathroom.

Her sister alerted their parents, who accompanied the complainant to Mabelreign Police Station to file a report.

Police attended the scene and arrested the accused.