Zanu PF Official Jameson Rushwaya Accused of Name Dropping in Mine Invasion

Zanu PF member Jameson Rushwaya has been accused of invoking the names of prominent figures, including Zimbabwe Mining Federation President Henrietta Rushwaya and Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya in a mine invasion dispute.

The dispute, which has pitted Rushwaya against Patterson Timba, has been ongoing for some time, with Timba emerging victorious in court.

A court order has been issued, but Rushwaya allegedly ignored it and proceeded to invade the Tolrose mine with others on Friday night.

“It is a fundamental principle that no man is allowed to take the law into his own hands; no one is permitted to dispossess another forcibly or wrongfully and against his consent of the possession of property, whether movable or immovable,” said a legal expert, emphasising the importance of respecting the law.

The incident has led to Kadoma police refusing to intervene, citing the pending court case.

Jameson Rushwaya is expected to appear in court in Kadoma on Thursday to face charges related to the mine invasion and armed robbery.

Dr Martin Rushwaya has distanced himself from Jameson Rushwaya’s actions, stating that he is not involved in the matter and that Jameson Rushwaya is using his name without authorisation.

Henrietta Rushwaya has also not been linked to the incident.

“The respondents have effectively entered the mine. They did so without any permission from anyone,” said another source, condemning Rushwaya’s actions.

A senior government official called for serious investigations, saying: “We will not tolerate name dropping and abuse of power. There must be serious investigations into these allegations, and those found culpable must face the full force of the law. Jameson Rushwaya’s actions are unacceptable and undermine the government’s efforts to maintain law and order.”

The case has raised questions about the influence of powerful individuals in the country’s mining sector and the rule of law.