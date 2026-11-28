Six men have been arrested in Chipinge after allegedly stoning a female zebra to death before sharing its meat and skin in an incident that has reignited debate over human-wildlife conflict and the need for community awareness.



The zebra, which reportedly strayed from the Chipinge Safari Area wandered into Mabiza Village under Chief Musikavanhu on November 13 where the suspects allegedly set dogs on it chased and cornered it before stoning it to death as villagers watched.



The six allegedly shared the animal’s meat and skin before detectives from the CID Minerals, Flora and Fauna Unit in Chipinge working with the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) arrested them two days later following a tip-off.



A subsequent search at the suspects’ homes reportedly uncovered a zebra hide, python skins, a wildebeest tail and carcasses of two monitor lizards.



One suspect was allegedly found in possession of a zebra hide, a python skin and a wildebeest tail while another had a python skin.



A third suspect was reportedly found with a zebra skin and the carcasses of two monitor lizards.



The accused persons have been identified as Witness Mushaidzwa (28), Praymore Sithole (19), Siyapi Maposa (22), Peter Sthole (44), Maxwell Marindi (22) and Tichaona Marindi (19).



They are facing charges under Section 59(2)(b) of the Parks and Wildlife Act for allegedly possessing or removing animals and animal parts without the requisite permits or licences.



Beyond the arrests, the incident has exposed the challenges facing communities living alongside wildlife where encounters between people and animals can sometimes turn deadly.



For communities in Chipinge, particularly among the Ndau people, the relationship between humans, wildlife and the natural environment is also shaped by indigenous knowledge, cultural beliefs and traditional practices.



This makes culturally sensitive community engagement critical in promoting peaceful coexistence and discouraging the killing of wildlife.



The Platform for Youth and Community Development (PYCD) which works with communities in Chipinge could play a role in strengthening conversations around wildlife conservation, indigenous knowledge and community-led approaches to managing human-wildlife conflict.



Community radio stations including Vemuganga FM 106.8, also have an important role in raising awareness by sharing practical information and providing platforms for residents to discuss challenges associated with wildlife encounters.



Under Zimbabwe’s wildlife protection framework, communities are encouraged to report animals straying into settlements to ZimParks and other relevant authorities rather than attempting to kill or handle them.



Prompt reporting enables trained wildlife officers to assess the situation and take appropriate measures to protect both residents and animals.

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