Zebra Kiss Driver Sentenced to Two Years Imprisonment Over Highway Accident

A Zebra Kiss bus driver Mika Makwara has been sentenced to two years in prison for his role in a fatal accident on the Harare-Nyamapanda highway earlier this year. Makwara’s driver’s license was also cancelled.

The accident occurred in January when two buses, Rimbi Travel and Tours and Zebra Kiss, were racing each other. Despite complaints from passengers about the speed and dangerous circumstances, the race continued. When the lead bus overtook a stationary vehicle, the second bus could not react quickly enough to avoid hitting the vehicle, resulting in an accident that killed one person and injured several others.

In a viral video clip that captured the accident, Rimbi Travel and Tours was filming the race, trying to gather evidence of the recklessness of the Zebra Kiss driver, who they were trying to overtake. The Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Felix Mhona, immediately suspended the licenses of both Zebra Kiss and Rimbi Travel & Tours following the accident.

Misheck Penyai, the driver of Rimbi Travel and Tours, will appear in court on Tuesday for sentencing.

In Zimbabwe, the speed limit for public service and heavy vehicles on wide tar roads is 80km per hour. However, buses that travel between cities and towns often exceed this limit, reaching speeds of around 120km per hour, which is the speed limit for small vehicles. Due to reckless driving, bus accidents are common in the country, with at least one fatal accident occurring every other month.