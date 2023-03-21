Zim Actor Joins The Cast Of Disney’s The Lion King UK, Ireland Tour

Zimbabwean actor Shaun Mundawarara has been cast in the award-winning stage musical “The Lion King.”

Mundawarara will join the UK & Ireland Tour as a member of the ensemble as well as understudying the lead role of Simba. The multi-talented actor attended an open casting call held last year in Cape Town, South Africa & was then called back for a 2nd round of auditions in February 2023 where he subsequently was signed on as a cast member for the tour.

“Growing up, The Lion King was my favourite movie. It is the first script I ever knew off by heart. The stage show in London which I was lucky enough to go and see, was the first major theatre production I ever watched. It was then I decided that my goal was to be a part of this amazing show. Getting this role is a full circle moment for me as now I get to live out one of my dreams” stated Mundawarara

When asked what message he had for other young aspiring actors in Zimbabwe, Mundawarara stated “If you are willing to put in the work, anything is possible. Landing this role has been a culmination of years of working on my craft from local theatre productions, taking vocal coaching & even taking ballet classes! I knew that this type of role required a multi-talented performer & over the years I was very intentional in making sure I developed my skills to be ready for this type of opportunity”

Shaun Mundawarara is an actor for TV, Film and Theatre. He was the first Zimbabwean to win a Kenya Theatre award in the category of Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Lead Role (Musical) in 2022. In the same year he scooped up two REPS AFDIS Awards including “Best musical performance” and “Best Supporting Actor” for roles in “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Macbeth”. Most recently he became only the 2nd person to be nominated for Outstanding Actor at the NAMA awards in both the film and theatre categories for the same year, walking away with the NAMA for Outstanding theatre actor at the 21st NAMA ceremony held in Harare on the 25th of February 2023.

The Lion King is a stage musical with music by Elton John, lyrics by Tim Rice, and a book by Roger Allers and Irene Mecchi, with additional music and lyrics by Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor, and Hans Zimmer. It is based on the 1994 Walt Disney Animation Studios’ film of the same name.

