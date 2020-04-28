More Zimbabweans Return Home As COVID-19 Cases Surge

Yesterday, government reported that 20 more Zimbabweans had arrived in the country aboard an Ethiopian Airways with two indicating elevated temperatures while the rest were taken to Belvedere Teachers College for mandatory quarantine.

Most of the recorded COVID-19 cases in Zimbabwe have been imported with only a few local transmissions.

Recently, among a group of Zimbabweans who returned from the United Kingdom, more than three people have tested positive for the virus which has killed four in the country and more 200 000 around the world.

In a statement, Permanent Secretary in the Information Ministry, Nick Mangwana said another batch of 20 was received yesterday aboard Ethiopian Airways.

“Today we received 20 Returnees aboard Ethiopian Airways from different places. 2 indicated elevated temperatures and were taken to a health facility. The other 18 have been taken to Belvedere Teachers’ College. If a different placement is procured then they may be moved there,” Mangwana said.

He also noted that other returnees in Victoria Falls were put in at a designated quarantine centre in the resort town.

“The number of returnees at Mosi oa Tunya High School Quarantine Centre has gone up to 60. There is one person with disabilities and two minors among the returnees. There was one late arrival from Botswana last night. Today they received 8 eight from Namibia, two (20 from Botswana and one from Zambia,” Mangwana added.