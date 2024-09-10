Zim to launch Elephant Toolbox to Mitigate Human-Wildlife Conflict

Staff Reporter

Zimbabwe is set to launch its inaugural human/elephant coexistence toolbox tomorrow in Harare.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife in partnership with Save The Elephants, aims to provide essential tools and knowledge for communities grappling with human-wildlife conflict.

The toolbox, which will be available as both a physical book and a digital application, offers crucial insights into elephant behaviour and strategies to safeguard against potential confrontations.

With a wealth of information tailored for communities living in close proximity to wildlife, this resource is poised to become an invaluable asset for farmers and residents affected by elephant incursions.

Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, Sthembiso Nyoni is set to be the guest of honour at the launch event.

“We’re very excited to be here in Harare for a big event tomorrow where we are launching the human elephant coexistence toolbox, which is a which is, as you can see here, is quite a thick textbook. It’s a manual of packed full of over 80 ideas of how to live with elephants, and these are ideas that have been collated from across the elephant range through our network of elephant crisis fund partners,” Save the Elephants coexistence director Lucy King told reporters in Harare this afternoon.

The toolbox is designed not only to educate but also to empower local communities, providing them with the tools to mitigate conflicts effectively. In areas such as Masvingo and Hwange, where elephants often raid crops, farmers face substantial financial losses. The escalation of these conflicts can lead to retaliatory actions against elephants, posing a threat to their survival and upsetting local ecosystems.

“But we know elephants don’t make easy neighbours. So, we have pulled together methods from every country in Africa trying to showcase how possible it is to live with elephants. And so, they’re all in this beautiful book,” said King.

A key highlight of the launch will be the introduction of the Ndebele version of the toolbox, aimed at making the information more accessible to local farmers. This translation effort demonstrates a commitment to inclusivity, ensuring that vital resources reach those who need them most. In addition to Ndebele, the toolbox has also been translated into Swahili, English, and French, broadening its reach across the continent.

Save The Elephants, headquartered in Nairobi, has been instrumental in raising funds internationally to support community initiatives focused on coexistence. Their projects not only enhance the safety of local communities but also contribute to the protection of national parks and support for rangers working tirelessly to safeguard wildlife.