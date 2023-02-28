Zim To Settle US$3.5Billion Land Compensation Deal

Zimbabwe has offered to settle a US$3.5 billion land compensation deal over 10 years, the latest change to an agreement signed in 2020 with former White farmers ejected from properties more than two decades ago.

According to Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube, the government has repeatedly missed repayment deadlines from the original pact.

“We are moving toward the quick payment of former farm owners as most of them are not young and we are now front-loading the payments,” Ncube told journalists on Thursday in the capital, Harare.

Mthuli said, the compensation will be financed through a Treasury bond, which will have prescribed-asset status and not be liable to any form of taxation as a way to entice investors.

“Farmers will hold a referendum on the matter soon and the bond will be issued once outstanding details are finalized, ” he said.

The impasse was one of three key issues raised by creditors as a stumbling block to resolving how to deal with the nation’s $14 billion of liabilities, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who opened the debt talks, urged consensus on how to clear the country’s debt which “weighs heavily” on development efforts.

Zimbabwe has been cut off from accessing new lines of credit since the 2000’s by multilateral lenders including the World Bank, Paris Club, European Investment Bank and African Development Bank after it defaulted on payments. That’s led to reliance on internal resources to help meet finance needs amid shortages of basic goods, inflation of more than 200% and a currency crisis.