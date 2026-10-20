Zimbabwe Faces Cereal Shortfall as El Niño Fears Mount

Zimbabwe is projecting a cereal deficit of 663 188 metric tonnes in the 2026/2027 agricultural season as fears of a potentially severe El Niño weather pattern and rising fuel and fertiliser costs threaten food security.

Acting Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Paul Mavhima said Cabinet had approved an update to the 2026/2027 Summer Plan, incorporating measures to mitigate the anticipated drought.

Speaking during a post-Cabinet briefing, Mavhima said the country was expected to produce 1 607 198 tonnes of cereals against a national requirement of 2 270 386 tonnes.

“The total expected cereal production for the 2026/2027 season is 1,607,198 metric tonnes against a total cereal requirement of 2,270,386 metric tonnes,” he said.

To strengthen national food security, the government plans to establish a 600 000-tonne Strategic Grain Reserve by October 2027, using purchases from the 2025/2026 summer harvest and the 2026 and 2027 winter cropping seasons.

Mavhima said the government would use newly introduced artificial intelligence-powered silos to support grain storage and management, while permitting limited cereal imports to address the anticipated shortfall.

“The government will leverage on the new AI-powered silos to build a dedicated 600,000 MT Strategic Grain Reserve by October 2027 through aggressive purchases from summer 2025/26, winter 2026 and winter 2027 production,” he said.

The government is also stepping up efforts to boost smallholder production through the Pfumvudza/Intwasa conservation farming programme.

A target of 16 million plots has been set for the coming season, with 7 603 250 plots already established representing 47.52% of the target and covering 475 203 hectares.

More than 112 000 hectares have also been identified for maize production under irrigation as authorities seek to cushion the country against the effects of erratic rainfall.

The projected drought also poses a significant threat to livestock, with 2 236 203 cattle expected to be at risk in 2027.

To mitigate the impact, the government is establishing Ward Drought Mitigation Centres across the country’s 1 527 rural wards. The programme, which began in 2024 aims to provide facilities for cattle dipping, supplementary feeding and livestock marketing.

“The Ward Drought Mitigation Centres establishment, which commenced in 2024, seeks to provide a centre in each of the 1,527 rural wards where cattle dipping, feeding and marketing services can be provided,” Mavhima said.

The government is also planning to allow duty-free imports of basal and top-dressing fertilisers to address anticipated shortages and ease pressure on farmers facing rising input costs.

“Noting the elevated price and anticipated logistics delays, the duty-free importation for both basal and top-dressing fertilisers will be allowed to meet the expected shortages in local production,” he said.

The measures come as Zimbabwe prepares for another potentially difficult agricultural season with the projected cereal shortfall placing renewed emphasis on irrigation, strategic grain reserves, affordable agricultural inputs and drought preparedness.