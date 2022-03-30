Zimbabwean Students in Ukraine Living in Apprehension

Zimbabweans studying in Ukraine say they are now fearing for their lives due to limited security in the war torn country.

By Lloyd Rabaya

This comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine and sent in troops after the latter had shown interests in joining Russia’s rivalry, intergovernmental organization NATO.

Speaking to this publication, a second year Computer Engineering student, Blessing Kahoka said schools were closed when the war started and at the moment they are stuck in different shelters.

“This country is so scary at the moment because we, as students do not know what to do anymore at the moment but we are hoping that everything will be fine soon.

“Actually it is so scary to be in a country with this type of war especially in this 21st century, the way people are dying; civilians are dying it is so scary,” he said.

Kahoka however applauded the Ukrainian government for standing by them and maintaining support despite the challenges.

“The government has been providing some benefits like sending money to pay those who lost their jobs due to this war and they are still giving them their salaries,” he hinted.

He also suggested that the Ukrainian government should try to convince the Polish to extend the foreigners’ living permit in their country as many people are seeking refuge in the neighboring country.

“In Poland foreigners are given only 15 days, so we do not know what to do after fifteen days because some of us do not have money to buy flying tickets because they spent so much when buying exam supplies or when trying to cross borders.

So the Polish government should make sure that the students who were studying in Ukraine should stay there until the war is over, ” he added.

He also suggested that the Zimbabwean government should also help its students in Poland by arranging for a plane to Poland to pick all Zimbabwean students back home.

“I have student friends in Poland who are saying they do not know what to do since they did not receive anything from the Zimbabwean government and they are ending up paying their tickets back home,” he added.