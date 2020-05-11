Zimbos Turn To Workouts To Shake Off Lockdown Blues

While on average, Zimbabweans are little known for their amusement to the idea of routine workouts, the Covid-19 lockdown has however brought with it the need for some form of physical activity and self-challenge leading to a steady increase in people doing workouts.

Morning outdoor walking and jogging sessions have increasingly become popular in Harare’s townships and suburbs as more people seek to shake off that mental strain brought about by a monotonous and confined lifestyle under lockdown.

Indoor exercises such as yoga, squats and other lighter drills are also becoming popular as seen by numerous social media video posts.

Lincoln Kumbawa aged 45 of Waterfalls has never been an avid fan of workouts but since lockdown began over a month ago, he has since learnt the physical and mental benefits from it.

Its has become a way of escaping the mental strain of being confined in his house, he says.

“I wake up at 5.30 am everyday and go for a 45 minute jog from Induna Park to Derbyshire and back,” he said.

“I never had time to do this and couldn’t really understand how other people could really enjoy doing routine workouts. But with this lockdown, this is now my sixth week doing this. Im enjoying the physical and mental stretch, the challenge and the satisfaction once im done. It gives me a different and much more positive attitude towards life in this difficult period,” he said.

But Kumbawa is not alone in his newly found pastime having realised more and more people are undertaking jogging sessions every morning since they are not going for work.

“I’ve noticed more people going about various drills along the way as i jog every morning,” he adds.

Most people are doing outdoor daily morning jogs and walks between 5 am and 8 am before they retire home.

Together with three other colleagues in his neighbourhood, they have since undertaken routine physical training sessions every two days at dusk in open space at Kumbawa’s back yard.

Working out helps to boost mental health and positive attitudes, health experts say and it is much helpful in these trying times of the Covid-19 pandemic where a lot of negative events are happening.

“Even if its just star jumps in your bedroom or shaking your body parts like you are in the warm up section of an acting class, exercise will help get the adrenaline out of your system and channel the panic elsewhere,” psychologist, Dr Kudakwashe Muchena was quoted in the Health times.

Yet for some like, Vusumuzi Kadzutu a semi- professional runner, his love for exercises is based on avoiding obesity, a condition affecting most people during this lockdown due to congested eating habits and lack of activity.

“It helps me maintain a good body shape especially during Covid-19 where most people spend all day glued to their televisions while consuming lots of food. Exercises will burn those calories and stay health,” Kadzutu said.

According to data released in March this year by Garmin, makers of workout tracking watches, walking tagged workout globally surged 40 percent year on year as lockdown took effect around March 20.

Indoor cardio workout tracking has also grew tracking 150 percent up year on year.

Locally, signs that people are taking up exercises during Covid-19 are telling on various social media platforms such as Facebook and Whatsapp.

More and more people are posting videos of themselves doing various routine exercises in homes and inviting others for a challenge.

Various technological tools such as workout applications have also made its easier for people to copy drills without the help of trainers.

According to Zimbabwe’s lockdown regulations, gyms remain barred from opening.

However, local tech companies have also moved in to fill in the void created by the absence of trainers and closure if gyms by setting up virtual workout sessions for Zimbabwean to make use of.

Telone recently engaged fitness trainers to provide live virtual workout sessions.