Zimdancehall Star Shinsoman Fined US$200

By Judith Nyuke

Zimdancehall musician Romeo Antony widely recognized by his stage name Shinsoman along with four companions have been fined US$200 each by a Mbare magistrate after admitting to charges of smoking dagga.

Romeo Antony (37), Themba Sibanda (26), Shumba Tendai (43), Kennedy Simbanegavi (37), Cosmas Muzanzi (41) appeared before Mbare magistrate Rangarirai Gakanje.

They were each fined US$200 with a default sentence of four months imprisonment.

They were also sentenced to three months in prison, suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.

The State proved that on 5 January 2026 at around 1830 hours detectives were on a case follow-up when they saw the five accused person standing near a parked Mercedes Benz exchanging a cigarette which the detectives suspected to be dagga.

Detectives approached the five as they reluctantly exchanged the cigarette and detectives identified themselves to the accused persons by producing identification cards before the dagga cigarette was seized from Antony.

Accused persons were subsequently arrested and escorted to CID Drugs and Narcotics together with the seized rod of dagga for further management.