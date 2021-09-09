Zimnat Establishes First Motor Vehicle Assessment Centre

Zimnat General Insurance has launched a Motor Vehicle Assessment Centre so that its clients no longer have to look for quotations when submitting a motor vehicle insurance claim, if their vehicle is involved in an accident.

The centre, the first of its kind, provides vehicle assessment services for all Zimnat clients. It is a one-stop-shop for quotations and vehicle assessment. This means Zimnat clients no longer need to worry about looking for quotations. Zimnat will do this for them as part of the service it provides for its motor insurance clients.

It will also offer them the use of a courtesy car for two days free of charge.

The launch happened through a head turning creative simulation of an accident along Leopold Takawira opposite Parirenyatwa. One would think the unthinkable has happened from the car hanging from a tree. This was aimed at revealing that nomatter what happens Zimnat will make life better by taking your car to the assessment centre immediately and offering you a courtesy vehicle for use whilst your car is being assessed for repairs.

The Assessment Centre starts assisting its clients from the accident scene once they have contacted Zimnat’s toll-free contact centre, which is available 24-hours-a-day, to advise it of the accident, its location and their details.

Towing services arranged by the Assessment Centre and the courtesy car are complimentary services that will be availed to all eligible Zimnat customers. Zimnat will also assess the accident damaged vehicles, authorise repairs and oversee the repair quality.

Zimnat General Insurance chief executive Stanley Mazorodze said that the Assessment Centre has been established to make life easier for customers by ensuring they are provided with the best possible service during the motor insurance claims process.

“We know that being involved in an accident is a traumatic experience. We want to make the accident insurance claims process as simple and as easy as possible.

“We had already simplified it a great deal. We have now further simplified it by taking over from our clients the responsibility for obtaining quotations for vehicle repairs. We have made our motor insurance claims process exceptionally easy by delivering all services under one roof.

“We want to make certain that our clients receive the best service and the best quality of repairs for their vehicles when they make a claim through Zimnat,” he said.

Mustafa Sachak, the Zimnat group chief executive, said the company was continuously looking for ways to make life better for its customers. That was why it had become a ‘company of firsts’.

“Our purpose, which is to make life better for our customers, propels us to put ourselves in the shoes of our customers, be innovative and introduce firsts in the industry.

“The Assessment Centre is the first of its kind in Zimbabwe and we believe its existence will reduce stress for our customers in the unfortunate event of an accident,” he said.

“We can never tire of living to our purpose. Our aim is to make life better for others. This advertising campaign is intended to increase awareness of the many ways in which we can do this even in the unfortunate event of an accident,” commented Zimnat Group Marketing Executive Tatenda Marongwe.

Zimnat General Insurance is part of the Zimnat Group, which is comprised of Zimnat Life Assurance, Zimnat Asset Management and Zimnat Microfinance. The group is associated with Sanlam, the largest non-banking financial institution on the continent.