Zimpost Half Marathon Marks Five Years With Fresh Push to Nurture Zimbabwe’s Athletics Talent

By Judith Nyuke

Zimpost and its partners NICOZ Diamond, GRUMA and Mr Pace Athletics Club have launched the 2026 Post Insurance Half Marathon, marking five years of an initiative that has grown into a key fixture on Zimbabwe’s sporting calendar.

The race, held under the theme “Nurturing Champions for the Future,” will take place on September 20 at Alexandra Sports Club.

Now in its fifth edition since its launch in 2022, the event is shifting beyond promoting healthy lifestyles to placing greater emphasis on identifying, mentoring and investing in emerging athletic talent.

The organisers said the race provides a platform for professional and amateur runners while bringing together families, businesses and communities around health, discipline and youth development.

The launch was attended by Zimpost Board Chair Mr Masuka, board members, NICOZ Diamond Managing Director David Nyabadza, GRUMA CEO Muvengwa Marumahoko, officials from Mr Pace Athletics Club, athletes and members of the running fraternity.

Postmaster General Maxwell Chitendeni, in a speech delivered by Zimpost Secretary Tapfumayi Matsinde, said the marathon had evolved into an important part of the country’s sporting and community calendar.

“This is a precious occasion as the Post Insurance-Mr Pace Half Marathon marks five years since its inauguration in 2022,” he said.

“Over the years, this event has grown into an important fixture on Zimbabwe’s sporting and community calendar.”

Chitendeni said the continued partnership between Zimpost, NICOZ Diamond, GRUMA and Mr Pace Athletics Club had been central to the event’s growth, creating a platform that links sport, wellness and community development.

“Together, we have nurtured an increasingly symbiotic relationship. Our partnership is built on a shared vision to promote health, wellness, athletes and community development,” he said.

Zimpost said the marathon forms part of its broader social responsibility initiatives, while the involvement of NICOZ Diamond and GRUMA reinforces the link between insurance, healthy living and personal wellbeing.

The postal services company also credited Mr Pace Athletics Club for providing technical leadership and helping position the event as a platform for youth development.

Chitendeni said investment in sport could produce benefits beyond athletics by equipping young people with discipline, leadership skills and opportunities.

“By supporting sport today, we are nurturing healthier, more confident and more capable citizens for the future,” he said.

As preparations gather pace, organisers urged participants to train responsibly, observe event regulations and support fellow runners.

The public has also been encouraged to line the route and cheer on participants as part of efforts to build a vibrant atmosphere around the fifth edition of the race.