Zimre Holdings Profit Surges 37% as Group Expands Regional Footprint

Zimre Holdings Limited (ZHL) has reported a sharp rise in profits for the half year to June 2025, underpinned by strong growth in its insurance and reinsurance operations across Southern Africa.

The diversified financial services group posted a profit after tax of USD9.3 million, up 37% from USD6.8 million a year earlier

Basic earnings per share climbed to 0.40 US cents from 0.26 US cents, reflecting improved returns for shareholders.

Total income rose by 20% to USD51.6 million, driven by a 28% surge in insurance contract revenue to USD40.3 million and solid investment returns from equities and property.

Reinsurance remained the key revenue driver contributing nearly three-quarters of insurance income with Zimbabwe and Mozambique accounting for the bulk of the growth.

The Group’s balance sheet also strengthened, with total assets expanding 17% to USD242.7 million, while cash generated from operations reached USD10.4 million.

In its ZWG-denominated reporting, ZHL showed total assets of ZWG6.5 trillion up from ZWG5.6 trillion at the end of 2024.

Despite the upbeat performance, the Board opted against declaring an interim dividend saying it would consolidate payouts later in the year once all regulatory approvals from subsidiaries had been secured

Board Chairman David Matete said the results reflected “resilience and disciplined cost management” in a tough economic environment marked by high inflation in Zimbabwe and subdued regional growth.

ZHL is also positioning for long-term growth through its Eagle Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) which listed on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange in May 2025.

The REIT is backing major developments in Mazowe and Victoria Falls designed to boost tourism, healthcare and infrastructure.

Looking ahead, management highlighted digital transformation and regional expansion — branded the “Great Africa Trek” — as central to its strategy, while warning of geopolitical risks and commodity market volatility.