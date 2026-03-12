ZIMSTAT Launches Social Registry Survey to Identify Vulnerable Households

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) has launched the 2025/26 Zimbabwe Social Registry Survey in Nkayi District in a move aimed at strengthening social protection systems and improving the identification of vulnerable households.

In a statement, ZIMSTAT said the survey is being carried out in partnership with the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare and will gather household-level data to establish a comprehensive national Social Registry to support social protection and development programmes.

The agency said the second phase of the first round of the survey will begin with a census of households in Nkayi before gradually expanding to all 65 districts across the country, prioritising areas considered most vulnerable.

ZIMSTAT Director-General Tafadzwa Bandama said the registry would play a critical role in improving the country’s social protection framework.

“The Social Registry is a key instrument in strengthening social protection, poverty reduction and inclusive development in Zimbabwe,” she said.

According to ZIMSTAT, the survey will collect information on a wide range of indicators, including demographics, education, employment, housing conditions, land ownership, access to basic services and economic activities.

Bandama urged residents of Nkayi to cooperate with enumerators conducting the survey.

“ZIMSTAT calls upon all households in Nkayi to cooperate fully with enumerators and to provide accurate information during the data collection exercise,” she said.

She added that the success of the initiative depends on community participation.

“The credibility and success of this national initiative and the effectiveness of Zimbabwe’s social protection programmes depend on the active participation of every household,” she said.

The survey is being implemented with support from several development partners, including the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency, Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations and the World Bank,working alongside UNICEF and the World Food Programme.

Authorities say the initiative is expected to strengthen social safety nets and contribute to Zimbabwe’s development agenda under Vision 2030.