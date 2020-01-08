ZINWA Warns Of Water Rationing As Dam Levels Decline

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) has warned of massive water rationing in the wake of declining water levels at major dams across the country.

According to ZINWA acting corporate communications and marketing manager, Tsungirirai Shoriwa; “National dam level average was 48 per cent, marking a 0,67 per cent drop since December 30, 2019, and an 8, 09 per cent decline since October 30, 2019.”

The decline has been attributed to persisting high temperatures, low to no inflows as a result of a dry rain season and water draw-downs for irrigation and domestic use which are greater than the rate of inflows.

This has seen the Harare City Council and Bulawayo City Council extending water rationing hours for residents with the latter having the tightest schedule.

Shoriwa urged the nation to use water sparingly, urging people to adhere to the Water Act.

“The authority calls upon all water users across the board to ensure that they conserve water at all times.

“Zinwa also implores those using water from its managed dams to ensure that their use is in accordance with the Water Act, which compels everyone using water for purposes other than primary purposes, to do so in terms of a water abstraction agreement,” he said.

Zimbabwe’s dam level averages in the seven water catchments are Gwayi Catchment 38,2 per cent, Runde Catchment 38,5 per cent, Mzingwane Catchment 44,8 per cent, Sanyati Catchment 47 per cent, Save Catchment 54,8 per cent, Manyame Catchment 72,6 per cent, and Mazowe Catchment 73,9 per cent.

Beitbridge which draws water from Beitbridge 1 and 2 dams, is in critical condition as it is left with 1,6 months’ supply.

Plumtree is left with enough water for 5,1 months, Karoi 6,2 months, Figtree 3,4 months, Gwanda 8,9 months and Mutoko 9,9 months.

Gweru, which draws water from Gwenoro, Amapongokwe and White Waters is left with 8.9 months’ supply.