ZRP Undetakes To Fix Illegal Bus Rank Menace After ZLHR Protest

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has undertaken to dismantle a chaotic and illegal bus rank in Harare CBD and bring sanity and order following a complaint lodged by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights

(ZLHR).



ZRP assured ZLHR that it is working towards bringing sanity and order by deploying some traffic enforcement officers to arrest all law breaking people including touts and operators of pirate taxis commonly known as “mushika shika”, who have become a menace at the illegal bus rank located along Sam Nujoma Street in Harare’s Avenues area.



ZRP’s undertaking came after Paidamoyo Saurombe of ZLHR wrote a letter of complaint to ZRP Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga complaining about the reluctance and failure by law enforcements agents to enforce the law and remove the illegal bus rank from the Avenues area.

In his letter, Saurombe had warned that ZRP’s failure to enforce the law and remove the illegal bus rank would leave him with no option but to seek a court order to compel ZRP to perform its constitutional

duties.

Saurombe had stated that ZLHR had noted some accidents which had become a common occurrence at the illegal bus rank and which had left people injured.



In his response Chief Staffing Officer responsible for operations, Commissioner Tayengwa told Saurombe that the Officer Commanding ZRP Harare Province, Commissioner Tembo will collaborate with City of Harare and deploy traffic enforcement officers to arrest the menace at the illegal bus rank.





