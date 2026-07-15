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Fake Police Superintendent Accused of US$1k Firearm Certificate Scam

By Judith Nyuke

A 51-year-old Ruwa man who allegedly impersonated a senior police officer to defraud a local security firm of US$1 080 has appeared in court.

Prosecutors claim Luka Fungurani posed as a Zimbabwe Republic Police Superintendent, promising he could renew the company’s firearm certificates.

Fungurani appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo, charged with two counts of fraud and one count of impersonating a police officer.

The State, represented by Takudzwa Jambawo alleges that Fungurani misrepresented himself to the complainant claiming he could renew firearm certificates because he was a senior officer in the Zimbabwe Republic Police holding the rank of Superintendent.

As a result, Dhumisani Melsketcher Karakadzai, the director of Jerusalem Security Solutions (Private) Limited entrusted Fungurani with securing certificates for six of the company’s firearms: a 12-bore Mossberg, two CZ pistols, a .303 rifle and two 12-bore shotguns.

However, investigations established that Fungurani was not a police officer.

He allegedly issued Karakadzai fake certificates, defrauding him of US$1 080.

Nothing was recovered.

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