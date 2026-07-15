NetOne at 30: From Zimbabwe’s First Mobile Call to a Digital Future

Thirty years after placing Zimbabwe’s first mobile network into service, NetOne says it is entering a new era, one defined not only by connectivity but by digital innovation, financial recovery and an ambitious plan to become a US$1 billion business by 2029.

The state-owned telecommunications company which is celebrating its Pearl Anniversary says its transformation reflects Zimbabwe’s broader digital evolution from basic voice communication to high-speed mobile broadband, cloud services and emerging 5G technology.

Once weighed down by financial losses and ageing infrastructure, NetOne has undergone a dramatic turnaround under Chief Executive Officer Engineer Raphael Mushanawani.When he assumed leadership about five years ago, the company was technically insolvent, grappling with legacy systems, governance challenges and declining market confidence.

Audited accounts recorded substantial losses including US$40 million in 2022 while customers increasingly migrated to rival operators.

However, speaking at the company’s recent Annual General Meeting, Mushanawani said NetOne had returned to growth despite operating in a challenging economic environment.

The company reported a 62% increase in annual revenue and a 68% rise in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) with mobile data revenue more than doubling by 110%.

The growth, he said reflected changing consumer demand as Zimbabweans increasingly rely on digital platforms for education, business, entertainment and communication.

“We want to be the number one network. We are seeing ourselves being a US$1 billion company within the next five years,” Mushanawani said.

NetOne says it expects revenue to continue rising having grown from a projected US$160 million in 2024 to US$210 million in 2025.

To support that ambition, the company has accelerated network expansion, deploying 86 new base stations over the past year including hundreds of 4G LTE installations and new 5G sites.

The investment has strengthened coverage in underserved areas while laying the groundwork for future technologies such as the Internet of Things, smart agriculture and digital industries.

NetOne now accounts for more than 46% of Zimbabwe’s rural mobile base stations making it one of the country’s largest contributors to rural digital infrastructure.

The company says expanding connectivity in remote communities has helped improve access to education, healthcare, financial services and digital commerce.

Beyond telecommunications, NetOne has increasingly positioned itself as a technology partner supporting national development.

One of its flagship initiatives is the OneHealth Telehealth Programme, launched in partnership with the Office of the First Lady to improve access to healthcare in rural communities.

In October 2025, the company opened a virtual telemedicine hospital in Ntunungwe, Matabeleland South, allowing patients to consult doctors remotely through digital health technology.

“This Virtual Telemedicine Hospital is not just a booth—it is a hospital without walls; a medical bridge between Ntunungwe and the rest of Zimbabwe,” Mushanawani said at the launch.

“For many years, communities like Ntunungwe have faced challenges in accessing healthcare… But today, we stand together to say: help has come home.”

The company says it has since established more than 20 telehealth centres across Zimbabwe, with further expansion planned.

NetOne has also diversified into digital solutions for agriculture and mining providing mobile weather information, digital mapping and electronic claim management tools while partnering with government to improve digital skills among young Zimbabweans.

“Technology is now the new pickaxe,” Mushanawani said describing digital innovation as a pathway to new economic opportunities.

Corporate social responsibility has also become a key part of NetOne’s strategy.

The company has invested in computer laboratories, school infrastructure, solar energy projects, nutritional gardens, programmes supporting people with albinism and anti-drug awareness campaigns.

One of its largest recent interventions was the refurbishment of Mtetengwe Primary School in Beitbridge where it renovated classrooms, installed a solar-powered computer laboratory, drilled a borehole and established a nutritional garden.

Mushanawani said the interventions were intended to deliver lasting benefits rather than symbolic gestures.

“They are not symbolic—they are substantive,” he said.

His leadership has earned national recognition including the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce Business Leader of the Year Award and the Overall Platinum Winner accolade at the Zimbabwe CEOs Network Awards.

Accepting one of the honours, Mushanawani said the achievements reflected the collective efforts of employees and stakeholders.

“I receive this recognition with humility, gratitude and a deep sense of responsibility. While the award bears my name, it is a reflection of the collective efforts of the NetOne family, our Board of Directors, our valued customers and all stakeholders who continue to believe in our vision,” he said.

As NetOne marks three decades in operation, the company says its focus has shifted beyond connecting people to creating a digital ecosystem capable of supporting Zimbabwe’s long-term economic transformation.

“The first thirty years were about connecting Zimbabwe. The next thirty years will be about empowering Zimbabwe to thrive in the digital age,” the company said.

