Govt Releases US$4.5m to Avert Rainy Season Disease Surge

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Cabinet has warned of heightened risks of waterborne disease outbreaks during the current rainy season approving emergency measures to strengthen preparedness and prevent a national health crisis.

Speaking during a post cabinet press briefing, Information Minister Zhemu Soda said Cabinet had received a detailed report on seasonal disease threats, urgent vaccine deployment and the need for contingency funding following sporadic cases of waterborne illnesses across the country.

“Although no major outbreaks have been officially declared, the risks remain elevated due to current weather conditions, population movements and increased strain on water and sanitation infrastructure,” he said.

Soda said government had intensified its preparedness through comprehensive risk and hazard mapping, increased alertness among response agencies and expanded public health communication campaigns.

“These measures are aimed at preventing isolated cases from developing into large-scale outbreaks and reducing undue pressure on the healthcare system,” he said.

Cabinet also approved a Contingency Fund to support the Ministry of Health and Child Care’s early response activities for seasonal diseases.

The Minister said the government would strengthen a multi-sectoral approach involving ministries and agencies responsible for water and sanitation, local government, transport, education, environment and social services.

“This will enhance prevention, improve preparedness and facilitate rapid response during the 2026 rainy season,” he said.

Soda also confirmed that the Ministry of Health and Child Care has started developing a new National Health Strategy, aligned with the National Development Strategy 2.

“The new strategy will harness and ring-fence all possible health financing, including the National Health Insurance Scheme. We urge all stakeholders to participate in the consultations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Health and Child Care Minister Dr. Douglas Mombeshora said Cabinet had released US$4.5 million for urgent interventions in high-risk areas.

“It will cover quite a number of things, from procurement of relevant commodities. Right now, our stocks are low in terms of tablets for treating water. We are also low on some commodities like intravenous fluids and a few medications that are required,” he said.

Part of the funding will be channelled towards community awareness campaigns, with resources prioritised for areas identified as most vulnerable.

“We have mapped out high-risk areas and the concentration will be on those high-risk areas, not throughout the country,” he said.

Alongside the emergency measures, the Ministry of Health and Child Care has begun drafting a new National Health Strategy for 2026–2030, aligned to the National Development Strategy 2.

Dr. Mombeshora said the strategy would focus on mobilising and ring-fencing health financing, including through the proposed National Health Insurance Scheme.

“The National Health Insurance scheme is to provide universal health coverage so that every citizen of Zimbabwe can access health services without out-of-pocket payments,” he said.