Lawyer’s Absence Forces Delay In Kidnapping Trial

By Judith Nyuke

The kidnapping and assault trial of a former corporate manager at Real Star Security has been postponed to July 30 after his lawyer failed to appear in court on the second day of proceedings.

Testifying on day one, complainant David Matanda said fear for his life delayed his police report.

Under cross-examination, he stated he only approached authorities two months after returning from self-imposed exile in South Africa.

Matanda briefly broke the tension in court, leaving attendees in stitches by accusing Mr. Marwa of repeating his questions.

At the center of the case is Simbarashe Emmanuel Martin Rondozai (38), who faces kidnapping charges.

Detailing his timeline, Matanda said he returned from South Africa on December 16, 2025, and went to the police on February 19, 2026.

Though physically safe after his return, he told the court he was still severely traumatized by the alleged abduction in May 2025.

According to Matanda, he first disclosed the abduction to senior management at Real Star Security, his former employer, on February 12.

Acting on their advice, he reported the incident to the police a week later.

“I was afraid and I am still afraid up to today. I reported the case after I was advised to speak to the police.”

Matanda addressed inconsistencies between his testimony and his written statement by telling the court that the police may have omitted certain details when recording his initial report.

“I don’t know how the police wrote things but they left out some information, ” he said.

Having worked together for years, Matanda insisted he easily identified Rondozai before being blindfolded.

The trial has been pushed to July 30 by Magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai due to lawyer Mr. Marwa’s absence on the second day of the trial.

According to the State’s case, Rondozai and four accomplices—who remain at large—committed the offenses in Chitungwiza in May 2025.

Matanda was allegedly abducted from his Zengeza 5 home after two of the accomplices masqueraded as police officers.

The five suspects allegedly assaulted, handcuffed and blindfolded Matanda before driving him off in a silver Honda Fit.

Court papers state that during his eight-hour unlawful detention, Rondozai ordered Matanda not to implicate him in the misappropriation of funds at Real Star Security, their former workplace.

The suspects also questioned Matanda about the security arrangements for the company’s directors threatening him with unspecified consequences if he reported the abduction or implicated Rondozai in any fraud.

Matanda was eventually dumped near a bridge along the New Chitungwiza Road.

Fearing for his life, he fled to South Africa, only returning home in December 2025.