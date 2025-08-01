Harare Wetland Destruction Sparks Outcry Days After COP15 in Victoria Falls

By Takudzwa Tondoya

The Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) has slammed the City of Harare for allowing construction activities on protected wetland areas in Tafara barely a week after Zimbabwe hosted the prestigious Ramsar COP15 Conference on wetland protection in Victoria Falls.

CHRA expressed outrage over the continued development on the Gosden wetland near Mabvuku Cemetery calling it a “flagrant violation” of environmental regulations and a betrayal of international commitments.

“We vehemently rebuff claims by the local authority that people construct houses overnight. These developments occur in full view of local authority officials. We call upon the City of Harare Development Control Unit to intervene and act without fear or favour,” the association said in a statement

The residents’ watchdog revealed that the site, classified as ecologically sensitive under Section 113(1) of the Environmental Management Act [Chapter 20:27] was officially gazetted as protected in 2023.

Despite this, construction equipment and workers have descended upon the area rapidly transforming the landscape.

CHRA said the City of Harare has routinely ignored the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) Gazetted Wetlands Map in its spatial planning often turning a blind eye to illegal or unregulated developments.

“A year ago, CHRA alerted both the local authority and EMA about the pegging of stands in this area—this was back in October 2024. Yet no action was taken. As of 31 July 2025, graders and earth movers have been unleashed, ripping and chewing into this ecologically sensitive zone,” the group said.

Environmental activists warn that destroying the wetland will irreparably damage essential ecological services such as flood control, water purification and climate regulation, services provided to local residents at no cost.

In a sharp rebuke, CHRA highlighted the irony of the situation noting that Zimbabwe was recently in the global spotlight as host of the Ramsar COP15 conference,which promotes the protection of wetlands.

“The timing is not just tragic—it’s telling. City of Harare officials, including both elected and appointed delegates, were high-level participants at COP15, yet here they are, turning a blind eye to wetland destruction at home,” the association said.

CHRA has since called for immediate action and a full halt to development in the area urging responsible planning that upholds both local laws and global environmental commitments.