Pomona City Breaks Ground as Harare’s Urban Future Takes Shape

A new chapter in Zimbabwe’s urban evolution has begun as WestProp Holdings broke ground on Pomona Flats, a landmark high-rise residential development at the heart of the ambitious US$4 billion Pomona City smart city initiative.

The project, situated adjacent to Wingate Golf Club and close to the rapidly expanding Green Zone is set to become Harare North’s first high-rise residential enclave blending smart infrastructure, lifestyle convenience and environmental harmony into a 15-minute city model.

“Today marks more than the laying of bricks; it marks the foundation of a thriving, self-contained community. Pomona is where urban aspirations meet lifestyle innovation — a place where families flourish,” declared WestProp CEO Ken Sharpe in a message read on his behalf.

Pomona City is envisioned as a self-sustaining “city within a city” where homes, workplaces, retail outlets, green spaces, schools and healthcare services are all within walking distance.

With Pomona Flats leading the way, the development is set to redefine urban living in the country.

Phase 1 of Pomona Flats will deliver, 22 blocks with 16 units each, totaling 352 spacious apartments, AI-powered security systems, swimming pool, gym and vibrant communal spaces, ample parking with 530 bays for residents and 178 for guests, walkable access to retail, leisure, and green areas and enhanced connectivity via Alpes Road infrastructure upgrades.

The units ranging from one to three bedrooms start at US$70,000, with attractive options for corporate and government institutions to acquire entire blocks for staff housing.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, WestProp Chairman Dr. Michael Louis called the project a “bold declaration of where Harare is headed.”

“This is not just construction. It’s the crafting of a new urban legacy. At WestProp, we aren’t just transactional. We’re transformational building ecosystems that align with international standards while resonating with local aspirations,” he said.

He revealed that the company plans to have 10 active projects across Harare by year’s end, injecting US$174 million into Zimbabwe’s economy and creating over 1,000 jobs across professional and support sectors.

Chief Operating Officer Tatiana Ellis added a lighter note to the event, describing the ceremony as “not just about breaking ground, but breaking into a future where no one needs to Google the nearest grocery store.”

Ellis paid tribute to WestProp staff, contractors, engineers, brand ambassador Thembelami (who performed at the event) and clients for believing in the vision. “Pomona Flats is a lifestyle — live, work, shop, and play — all woven into one address,” she said.

Pomona Flats is the latest in a growing portfolio that includes the Hills Luxury Golf Estate with Zimbabwe’s first PGA-standard course, Millennium Heights a wellness-focused apartment estate and Pokugara – a family-oriented community nestled in green surroundings.

As Pomona City rises from concept to reality, it signals a reinvention of Harare’s urban fabric — one where smart planning, lifestyle, and opportunity converge.

“This isn’t just economic impact. It’s human impact,” Dr. Louis concluded.