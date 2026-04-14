Safuli Appointed ZimParks PR Manager

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) has announced two senior appointments aimed at strengthening its communications and technology functions.

In a statement, the authority said former broadcaster Luckmore Safuli has been appointed Public Relations Manager while Pauline Matinhure takes up the role of Information Communication Technology Manager, with effect from 1 April 2026.

Safuli is described as a seasoned communications specialist with experience in wildlife conservation and media.

His previous work includes roles with the International Fund for Animal Welfare and within the Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area.

He has also received recognition for excellence in media and public relations.

ZimParks said his appointment is expected to enhance engagement with stakeholders and the public, promoting greater awareness and shared responsibility in protecting Zimbabwe’s wildlife heritage.

Matinhure, an experienced ICT professional brings a strong background in systems management, software development and digital transformation within both public and private sectors.

She holds advanced qualifications in engineering and information systems alongside several professional certifications.

The authority said her expertise would support the organisation’s digital growth and operational efficiency.

ZimParks expressed confidence that both appointments would contribute to its mandate of conserving wildlife while improving service delivery.