Ex-Health Registrar Wins Bail as He Appeals Abuse of Office Conviction

By Judith Nyuke

The High Court has granted US$500 bail to Collin Benyure, the former Registrar of the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe who was serving a 12-month jail term for criminal abuse of duty.

On 2 March 2026, Harare Magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka initially handed Benyure a 24-month sentence.

Twelve months were suspended for five years on the condition of good behavior, leaving an effective sentence of 12 months.

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However, Benyure approached the High Court seeking to appeal his conviction and sentence.

In an order dated 13 April 2026, Justice Davison Foroma granted Benyure US$500 bail pending appeal.

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“The application for bail pending appeal made by the Applicant (Benyure) who was convicted and sentenced on 2 March 2026 for the offense of criminal abuse of duty as a public officer, be and is hereby granted,” read part of the order.

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Under his bail conditions, Benyure must continue residing at his given address and report to Avondale Police Station every Friday between 0600hrs and 1800hrs until the appeal is finalised.

He was also ordered to appear in person for the hearing of his appeal.

Benyure is legally represented by Paida Saurombe and Jeremiah Bamu.