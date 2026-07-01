Seed Co Bets on AI and Climate-Smart Seeds

By Tinomudaishe Muzanenhamo

Seed Co says it is stepping up investment in research, artificial intelligence (AI) and regional production capacity as African agriculture faces mounting pressure from climate change, rising production costs and growing demand for certified seed.

Speaking at the company’s analyst briefing in Harare , the Seedco chief executive, Morgan Nzwere said erratic weather, geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty were reshaping farming across the continent, forcing the seed producer to adapt while supporting farmers.

He said climate change had become one of the industry’s biggest challenges with drought affecting parts of East Africa while floods disrupted production in Southern Africa particularly in Mozambique.

Nzwere warned that forecasts of a strong El Niño weather pattern could reduce rainfall in countries including Zimbabwe, Zambia and Malawi, prompting Seed Co to promote early-maturing seed varieties and strengthen agronomic support.

“Climate change issues are becoming more pronounced, and we have to ensure farmers are equipped with varieties that can withstand these changing conditions,” he said.

Despite the challenges, Nzwere said governments across Africa continued to prioritise food security through policies aimed at boosting agricultural production, creating opportunities for seed companies to improve crop yields.

He said economic instability including volatile exchange rates and inflation in some markets remained a concern.

While currencies in countries such as Zambia and Tanzania had been relatively stable, macroeconomic pressures continued to affect operations elsewhere.

Nzwere also called for tougher action against counterfeit seed saying weak enforcement and light penalties had failed to deter illegal traders.

“The penalties imposed are often too insignificant to deter those involved in fake seed trading,” he said.

He welcomed efforts by the Southern African Development Community to harmonise seed regulations saying the reforms would make it easier to move certified seed across borders and accelerate the release of improved crop varieties.

The chief executive said competition had intensified as multinational seed companies expanded across Africa, prompting Seed Co to increase investment in innovation.

The company is introducing AI into plant breeding, manufacturing and distribution to improve efficiency and product development.

“We want to fully harness the potential of AI, not simply use it as a search tool but as technology that transforms how we develop and deliver our products,” he said.

Nzwere said conflict in the Middle East had driven up fertiliser, fuel and transport costs with fertiliser prices increasing by between 25% and 69% in key markets.

To improve resilience, Seed Co has continued investing in research, developing new maize, wheat, soybean, sorghum and rice varieties with higher yields and greater resistance to diseases and pests, including fall armyworm, maize streak virus and maize lethal necrosis.

Over the past year, the company launched new seed varieties in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Nigeria and Kenya including a wheat variety in Zimbabwe designed to meet demand from millers and bakers.

Seed Co has also expanded research facilities in Zambia, Kenya and Tanzania, while investing in irrigation and automation.

Around 70% of its seed production is now under irrigation reducing dependence on rainfall.

Nzwere said new colour-sorting technology at the company’s Zimbabwe processing plant had improved efficiency while its artificial seed drying facility processed nearly 9 000 metric tonnes of wet maize cobs this year well above its initial 5 000-tonne target.

A new processing plant in Tanzania is expected to begin operating within the next two months alongside upgrades in Zambia to help address seed shortages across the region.

“The biggest bottleneck has been supply. We simply have not been able to produce enough seed to satisfy regional demand, but these new facilities will change that,” he said.

Nzwere said Seed Co’s regional expansion had strengthened the business, with its operations outside Zimbabwe now generating almost three times the revenue of its domestic business.

He said improving supply chains and operational efficiency would remain central to ensuring farmers across Africa had timely access to quality seed as the continent works to strengthen food security.