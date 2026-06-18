Court Battle Looms Over Harare’s Prepaid Water Meters

A Harare resident has filed an urgent High Court application seeking to halt the rollout of prepaid water meters in the capital arguing that the system is unlawful and infringes on residents’ right to access water.

Bernadette Makaya, a ratepayer from Mabelreign is challenging the City of Harare, Helcraw Water and the Minister of Local Government and Public Works over the installation of prepaid water meters across the city.

The application has been lodged through the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

The legal challenge comes as the City of Harare continues to expand its prepaid water metering programme under a public-private partnership with Helcraw Water.

Authorities have indicated that the model could eventually be rolled out to other urban centres across the country.

In court papers, Makaya argues that the prepaid system has fundamentally altered the way water is supplied to residents.

She says consumers are now required to purchase water credit in advance with supplies automatically cut off once credit is exhausted.

According to the application, Harare’s existing water distribution framework is governed by the Harare Water By-Laws of 1913 and the Urban Councils Act both of which provide for a post-paid billing system rather than prepaid water services.

Makaya contends that neither the City of Harare nor Helcraw Water has legal authority to introduce the new system without changes to the law.

The resident further argues that the automatic disconnection of water when prepaid credit runs out bypasses legal requirements for written notice before essential services can be terminated.

She also alleges that residents were not adequately consulted before the introduction of the new metering system.

The case is likely to reignite debate over the prepaid water programme which has generated mixed reactions among residents.

While some households have welcomed the system as a way of ensuring users pay only for water consumed, others have raised concerns over affordability, transparency and access to a basic service.

The City of Harare has defended the rollout saying prepaid meters improve billing accuracy, reduce water losses and help strengthen revenue collection needed to rehabilitate ageing water infrastructure.

The city says tens of thousands of prepaid meters have already been installed across Harare.

The High Court is yet to hear the matter, but the outcome could have far-reaching implications for the future of prepaid water services in the country particularly as authorities consider extending the model to other municipalities.