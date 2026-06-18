Self Styled Prophet in Court for Rape

By Judith Nyuke

Self-styled prophet Gathry Chiredzero, known as Madzibaba Gathry has appeared in court for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl under the pretext of curing her mentally unstable sister, a crime he reportedly committed with the assistance of both his wife and the victim’s own mother.

Gathry Chiredzero (49), Daina Chauke (37), and a third co-accused (45) appeared before Harare Regional Magistrate Donald Ndirowei today, charged with rape.

​The trio was remanded in custody to June 26 for trial and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

According to court papers, Chiredzero and Chauke are married, while the third accused is the biological mother of the complainant. All parties reside in the same neighborhood.

​The state alleges that sometime in January 2026, the complainant accompanied her mother at night to Chiredzero’s residence. Chiredzero, a well-known local traditional healer, was treating the complainant’s mentally ill sister.

​During the healing session, Chiredzero allegedly told the mother that he needed to have intercourse with a virgin to cure her daughter’s mental illness, demanding that she hand over the complainant. Chauke reportedly backed Chiredzero’s demands, producing a firearm to threaten the mother into compliance.

​Chauke then allegedly arranged separate rooms, placing Chiredzero and the complainant in one room while the mother and her other children slept in another.

Inside the room, Chiredzero ordered the complainant to undress. When she refused, he reportedly threatened her with the firearm, forcibly stripped her, and raped her.

​The following day, the complainant was left at Chiredzero’s house while her mother went to work. Chiredzero allegedly demanded sex again to “complete” the healing process.

Chauke reinforced the demand, warning the complainant to comply because Chiredzero had a gun. Terrified, the complainant submitted and was assaulted a second time.

​Following the assault, the complainant bled heavily and used her undergarments to clean herself before Chauke provided her with a change of clothes. Chiredzero then allegedly threatened to kill the complainant if she told anyone.

The mother fetched the complainant later that evening, but no immediate report was made to the authorities.

​The matter only came to light on June 7, 2026, during a healing session with Apostolic prophet Shupikai Nyamuda, who reportedly “prophesied” about the assault.

Nyamuda subsequently accompanied the complainant and her mother to the police to file a report.