Cyclists Gear Up for 8th Nedbank Tour de Great Dyke

Preparations are in full swing for the 8th edition of the Nedbank Tour de Great Dyke set to roll out from 6 to 8 November 2025 bringing together hundreds of cyclists, sponsors and communities along Zimbabwe’s mineral-rich Great Dyke corridor.

The three-day cycling event will once again trace the iconic route from Selous through Chegutu, Kadoma, Kwekwe, Gweru, Shurugwi and Zvishavane celebrating the region’s resilience, beauty and vast business potential.

This year’s tour will be divided into three laps — Selous to Kwekwe, Kwekwe to Shurugwi, and Shurugwi to Zvishavane covering one of the most economically significant stretches of the country.

A new highlight for 2025 is an 80-kilometre competitive race from the Unki turnoff in Shurugwi to Zvishavane expected to draw elite cyclists eager to test their endurance, teamwork and strategic skill in what organisers describe as a nail-biting contest of grit and glory.

YAFM Project Manager Ebson Hungwe said preparations were progressing smoothly with 300 cyclists expected to participate.

“Each year the Nedbank Tour de Great Dyke grows stronger and more inspiring. This year, we are thrilled to welcome cyclists from Mozambique, which adds an exciting international flavour and demonstrates how the Great Dyke story continues to resonate beyond our borders,” said Hungwe.

He added that this year’s theme “Riding for Opportunity, Wellness and Charity” reflects the priorities of communities along the Great Dyke.

“Wellness has become a buzzword for mining communities and the people of the Great Dyke. Through this Tour, we are encouraging healthier lifestyles, teamwork, and mental resilience while also giving back to those who need support the most,” Hungwe said.

The Tour not only promotes physical fitness and unity but also showcases investment opportunities in a region that contributes over 60% of Zimbabwe’s mining revenue. Sponsors are expected to engage thousands of residents through various community activations along the route.

Proceeds from the 2025 Tour will support the Gifted Children Foundation, which assists talented but underprivileged children across the Great Dyke with education and mentorship opportunities.

Now in its eighth year, the Nedbank Tour de Great Dyke continues to cement its legacy as a unique fusion of sport, social impact and economic empowerment uniting communities, celebrating resilience and riding for a greater cause.