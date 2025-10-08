Zimbabwe to Host First-Ever Biotechnology Expo

The National Biotechnology Authority of Zimbabwe (NBA) has announced the launch of the country’s first-ever Biotechnology Expo scheduled to take place from 22 to 23 October 2025 at the Innovation Hub, University of Zimbabwe.

The landmark event aims to spotlight cutting-edge developments in biotechnology while fostering collaboration among academia, industry, government and international partners.

According to the NBA, the Expo will serve as a dynamic platform to promote dialogue on how biotechnology can contribute to sustainable development and economic growth.

“This esteemed event will serve as a premier platform to showcase the latest advancements in biotechnology, promote innovation, and facilitate dialogue on the role of biotechnology in driving sustainable development,” the authority said in a statement.

The Biotechnology Expo 2025 is expected to feature exhibitions, expert panels and interactive sessions exploring biotechnology’s role in addressing global and local challenges from food security and health innovation to environmental protection.

Zimbabwe has made significant progress in biotechnology research, particularly in agriculture, medicine and industrial processes.

The NBA continues to lead efforts in promoting biotechnology education and innovation through partnerships with universities and research institutions.

By strengthening capacity and raising awareness, the NBA aims to equip students, educators and scientists with the tools to apply biotechnology solutions that align with Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 and National Development Strategy.

The upcoming Expo is set to highlight homegrown innovations and foster strategic partnerships aimed at positioning Zimbabwe as a regional hub for biotechnology excellence.

“Through promoting awareness, building capacity, and fostering innovation, the NBA ensures that students, educators, and researchers are well-equipped with the knowledge and tools necessary to harness biotechnology for national development,” the statement added.

The NBA expressed confidence that the Biotechnology Expo 2025 will mark a major milestone in shaping Zimbabwe’s scientific future and inspiring a new generation of biotechnology leaders.