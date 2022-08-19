Finalise Disaster Risk Management Bill, Govt Urged

Social justice advocacy group, ActionAid Zimbabwe (AAZ) has implored the Government to conclude the Disaster Risk Management and Civil Protection Bill (DRMCP) in order to promote disaster management structures.

In a statement to commemorate the World Humanitarian Day, AAZ there is a deficiency associated with disaster risk reduction policy framework in the country.

“AAZ calls upon the Government of Zimbabwe (GoZ) to finalise the Disaster Risk Management and Civil Protection Bill (DRMCP) to promote disaster management structures that have fully devolved powers, competences, responsibilities, and resources to subnational levels. With an inclusive new and robust disaster risk reduction policy framework, Zimbabwe could greatly reduce the number of people who require humanitarian assistance every year.

“As we commemorate this Humanitarian Day, we are reminded of the deficiencies associated with the disaster risk reduction policy framework in Zimbabwe. Despite the increasing humanitarian situation in the country, Zimbabwe has been very slow to revise and enact a robust disaster risk reduction policy framework but still clings to the old Civil Protection Act of 1989. Furthermore, the country does not have a comprehensive National Policy on Disaster Risk Management, a situation of great concern in the face of rising climate change related disasters,” said AAZ

The advocacy group called the Government to among other issues ensure the new legislation incorporates all structures of the population.

“The new law incorporates women, youth, and people with disabilities in the disaster risk management structures and decision-making process in terms of Sections 17, 20 and 22 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe. The new law promotes a culture of disaster preparedness and investment in Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) measures and places emphasis on disaster prevention and mitigation rather than on humanitarian response.

“The new law promotes disaster management structures that have full devolution powers, competences, responsibilities, and resources to subnational levels. It prioritises the finalisation of the Disaster Risk Management and Civil Protection Bill into law,” said the group

