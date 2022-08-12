Govt Implored To Promote Youth Participation In Policy Making

Action Aid Zimbabwe (AAZ) has implored the Government to ensure meaningful participation of youths in decision and policy making through implementation of local, regional, and international protocols on youth inclusion in national processes.

In a statement to mark the International Youth Day (IYD), AAZ urged authorities to take note of issues affecting young people.

“AAZ implores the government to deliver on the provisions of the 2020-2025 Zimbabwean National Youth Policy (NYP) with a closer look on Thematic Area 2 on employment and entrepreneurship and Thematic Area 3 which guarantee youth participation in governance processes.

“As we commemorate the International Youth Day, it is critical for the nation and duty bearers to note the following issues: limited meaningful participation and representation in decision-making, electoral, budgeting, and resource allocation processes. Rising cost of living affecting particularly unemployed young women and girls denying them access to menstrual hygiene management tools. High rate of unemployment leading to negative coping mechanisms, including drug abuse and substance abuse,” said AAZ.

The social justice advocacy group called on the Government to implement policies that ensure adequate representation of youth and create employment opportunities.

“The Government of Zimbabwe (GoZ) needs to foster and implement policies that ensure proportional and adequate representation of youth through harnessing the demographic dividend and participation of young people in all spheres of life 2. GoZ should urgently tackle the high unemployment rate and create employment opportunities for the young people to develop and reach their full potential,” AAZ added.

