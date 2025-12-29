Police Warn Motorists as Festive Road Deaths Spike to 100

Road traffic accidents during 2025 festive season more than doubled compared to the same period last year with at least 100 people killed in crashes recorded between 15 and 26 December, police figures show.

According to Police national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, a total of 2 412 road traffic accidents were recorded during the period, up from 1 211 in 2024.

Fatal accidents rose from 65 to 87 while the number of people injured increased from 401 to 471.

Passengers and pedestrians accounted for the highest number of deaths with 44 passengers and 37 pedestrians losing their lives.

Drivers, riders, cyclists and occupants of scotch carts made up the remaining fatalities.

Commissioner Nyathi said the deadliest crash occurred on 17 December along the Harare–Nyamapanda Road near Suswe where a Honda Fit carrying ten occupants collided head-on with a haulage truck travelling towards Harare.

Eight people died at the scene.

He said preliminary analysis of accidents on major highways points to speeding, dangerous overtaking and encroachment into oncoming traffic as the leading causes of fatal crashes.

“Most of the accidents involved head-on collisions, mainly due to vehicles encroaching into oncoming lanes or engaging in dangerous overtaking manoeuvres,” said Commissioner Nyathi.

Police also identified excessive speeding particularly during early morning and night-time hours, leading to vehicles veering off the road, overturning or colliding with trees and fixed objects.

Overloading was flagged as another major risk factor, with police warning that it compromises vehicle stability, strains tyres and reduces a driver’s ability to maintain control especially at high speeds.

Pedestrians were urged to take greater care, after police noted a disturbing number of deaths involving people walking on roads while distracted by mobile phones and earphones.

“The Police urge pedestrians to exercise caution on the roads, avoid jaywalking and always use designated crossing points such as pedestrian crossings and traffic-controlled intersections,” Commissioner Nyathi said.

He also called on motorists to strictly comply with traffic laws and act responsibly as the New Year holiday approaches.

“We call on drivers to be exemplary on the roads to safeguard lives,” he said.