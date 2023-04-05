Prof. Moyo Praises Govt’s Response to Gold Mafia Doccie

Self-exiled former Cabinet Minister professor Jonathan Moyo has commended the Government for issuing a statement over the Al Jazeera documentary that exposed alleged gold smuggling and money laundering.

However, he expressed concern over the vagueness of the statement.

Yesterday the Government through Information Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa issued a statement saying it had directed relevant organs to institute investigations into the allegations raised.

Posting on Twitter, Professor Moyo said there is a lack of clarity in the Minister’s statement.

“On the upside, it is indeed commendable that the Minister’s statement abandons the earlier official stance that the government would comment only after the fourth and last episode of the documentary has been aired.

“Yet it’s been clear that urgent action is needed on open and shut evidence that has come out of the mouths or the actions of key interlocutors in the documentary – such as Ambassador Plenipotentiary Uebert Angel, Henrietta Rushwaya, Ewan MacMillan, Kamlesh Pattni, Simon Rudland’s couriers and some officials at RGM International Airport, who may be continuing their gold smuggling and money laundering,” posted Prof. Moyo

He said was shocking to see Ambassador Uebert Angel using his diplomatic status to facilitate criminal activities.

“For example, if truth be told, the fact Ambassador Angel is still in his diplomatic post is disgraceful. There’s just no Ambassador like him anywhere, not even in banana republics. His readiness and eagerness to use his diplomatic status to entertain people who introduce themselves to him as criminals to facilitate their criminal intention are hair-raising. Minister Mutsvangwa’s statement is therefore welcome. Eyes will now be on what happens next.

“There’s however a downside to the Minister’s statement because it is manifestly vague and embarrassing, in that it lends itself to multiple interpretations; some of which are cynical, like that because no one, in particular, has been assigned to do the investigation, nothing will happen. Unfortunately, this might invite sentiments that the government is in fact not taking seriously the allegations of gold smuggling and money laundering made in the Al Jazeera documentary,” he said.

He added “And the bambazonke reference to “government” is unhelpful because it does not clarify which arm of government is leading or coordinating the investigation. Does “government” in this case mean Cabinet? If it does, why was that not stated as per the usual norm, and if it does not, then which government authority “has directed relevant organs to institute investigations into the issues raised”, and which are the “relevant organs” that have been directed to institute investigations? Perhaps answers to these and related urgent and important questions will become clear sooner than later. Time will tell!”

