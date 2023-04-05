Zim To Spend Easter In The Dark

Zimbabwe’s Energy Minister, Zhemu Soda, announced during a post-Cabinet briefing yesterday that load shedding is expected to continue despite an increase in generation capacity at the coal-fired Hwange Power Station.

The country is currently generating 1,071 megawatts, with Hwange Power Station contributing 709MW, Kariba 350MW, and Munyati 12MW, while Harare and Bulawayo are producing none.

Soda stated that the upgraded Unit 7 at Hwange is still undergoing various tests and is not yet available commercially.

He also indicated that the Zimbabwe Electricity and Transmission Distribution Company (ZETDC) is not expected to revise its load-shedding schedule anytime soon.

“There has been an improvement in power supply in the country with the coming in of Unit 7. But you will be cognizant that it’s not yet available commercially. It is still going through some tests,” Soda said.

“As we speak, it’s still being tested. So, we don’t expect the Zimbabwe Electricity and Transmission Distribution Company (ZETDC) to revise its load shedding schedule soon.”

Zimbabweans are still experiencing nearly 20 hours daily without electricity due to depressed generation capacity.

The announcement comes as a blow to Zimbabweans who have been struggling with power shortages for years, with the situation expected to continue in the short term.